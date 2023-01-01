$25,998+ tax & licensing
416-829-7525
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Triple Black Fully Equiped
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,998
- Listing ID: 10280049
- VIN: 3GTU2VEC3EG328334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,558 KM
Vehicle Description
Outstanding Shape & Condition Triple Black Class Leading Design Fully Equiped Truck Such As Two Tune Leather Seats / Sunroof / Factory Navigation With Back Assit On A Touch Screen / Individual Heated Front Seats / Middle Console / Leather Steering Wheel / Luxury Carbit Box Liner / Bi-Fold Box Liner / Step Bars / Keyless Entry & Start / Trailer Hitch With A Factory Brake Controller / Painted Front Rear End / 20 Inch Wheels / Etc.
Proud Local Personal Ontario Ownership Since New According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) .
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
