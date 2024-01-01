$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX SLE
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
Used
343,679KM
VIN 1GTV2UECXEZ210957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 343,679 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
