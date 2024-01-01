Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

343,679 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
343,679KM
VIN 1GTV2UECXEZ210957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 343,679 KM

