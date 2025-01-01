$21,998+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
Reg Cab 8 Ft Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 142,382 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 GMC Sierra Regular Cab 4x4 • 8-ft Box • 142,382 km (Low Kms). 5.3L V8, Local Ontario personal-use truck with clean CARFAX—no accidents or damage reported. Outstanding condition with Trailer Hitch, Spray-In Bedliner, Stansteel Tool Box, Bed Cover, Running Boards, Upgraded Alloy Wheels. Clean body, clean interior, runs and drives great.
Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.
At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.
Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS
OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA
