2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra Regular Cab 4x4 • 8-ft Box • 142,382 km (Low Kms). 5.3L V8, Local Ontario personal-use truck with clean CARFAX—no accidents or damage reported. Outstanding condition with Trailer Hitch, Spray-In Bedliner, Stansteel Tool Box, Bed Cover, Running Boards, Upgraded Alloy Wheels. Clean body, clean interior, runs and drives great.

Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.

At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.

Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS

OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,382KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTN2TEC1EZ149184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 142,382 KM

Vehicle Description

 2014 GMC Sierra Regular Cab 4x4 • 8-ft Box • 142,382 km (Low Kms). 5.3L V8, Local Ontario personal-use truck with clean CARFAX—no accidents or damage reported. Outstanding condition with Trailer Hitch, Spray-In Bedliner, Stansteel Tool Box, Bed Cover, Running Boards, Upgraded Alloy Wheels. Clean body, clean interior, runs and drives great.

Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.

At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.

Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS

 OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

