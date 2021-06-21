Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

257,845 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

Base Double Cab

Base Double Cab

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

257,845KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7519239
  • Stock #: 2068
  • VIN: 1GTV2TEH4EZ120693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,845 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

