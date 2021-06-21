2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 2 5 7 , 8 4 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7519239

7519239 Stock #: 2068

2068 VIN: 1GTV2TEH4EZ120693

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 257,845 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Tow Hooks Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.