2014 GMC Sierra 1500

212,067 KM

Details

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Quad Cab 4WD 6.6 Foot Box

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Quad Cab 4WD 6.6 Foot Box

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

212,067KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9068782
  • Stock #: 13595E
  • VIN: 1GTV2TEC2EZ209859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 212,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Reliability, Performance & Appearance, Here Is A Great Used Local Long Box Sierra Equiped With A Phenomenal 5.3 Litre Engine 4WD Generating  Smooth &  Comfort Ride & Hauge Hauling Power.

Local Ontario Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified), Rare Colour Compo ( Metallic Blue Exterior Over Very Clean Ash Interior). 

 Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making your arival to our store ...

We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Steel Wheels

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

