2014 GMC Sierra 1500
Quad Cab 4WD 6.6 Foot Box
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9068782
- Stock #: 13595E
- VIN: 1GTV2TEC2EZ209859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 212,067 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliability, Performance & Appearance, Here Is A Great Used Local Long Box Sierra Equiped With A Phenomenal 5.3 Litre Engine 4WD Generating Smooth & Comfort Ride & Hauge Hauling Power.
Local Ontario Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified), Rare Colour Compo ( Metallic Blue Exterior Over Very Clean Ash Interior).
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Vehicle Features
