Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Terrain

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Terrain

ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7439774
  • VIN: 2GKFLVEK1E6121874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC TERRAIN, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED

COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,

Fog Lights

Power Seats

XM Radio,

USB

Roof Rack

2 Keys.

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 166,000 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Trave...
 136,000 KM
$7,750 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima R...
 166,600 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-857-XXXX

(click to show)

416-857-0095

Quick Links
Directions Inventory