2014 GREAT DANE 53 FT REEFER

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-8404
7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1
416-823-8404
+ taxes & licensing
53' Insulated Trailer COMES CERTIFIED with recently serviced Thermo King cooler/reefer. 13,096 ENGINE HRS, 15,631 TOTAL ON HRS Financing and Trades are welcome. ONLY Tax and Licensing is extra. Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers. Customers All Over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1