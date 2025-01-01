$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Honda Accord
Coupe EX No Accident Bluetooth Heated Seats Sunroof Push Button Start
2014 Honda Accord
Coupe EX No Accident Bluetooth Heated Seats Sunroof Push Button Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,538KM
VIN 1HGCT1B70EA801082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 16444A
- Mileage 104,538 KM
Vehicle Description
Redesigned for the 2013 model year, the 2014 Honda Accord Coupe comes into the new model year with its strong reputation for reliability wholly intact, says Autobytel.com. This 2014 Honda Accord Coupe is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Efficient performance, premium safety features, and superior comfort amenities are just a few of the reasons to buy a 2014 Honda Accord Coupe. Another good reason is the fact that its fun to drive. Be prepared to turn heads as you cruise along in this sporty model that is as exciting as it is practical. This coupe has 104,538 kms. It's san marino red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Efficient performance, premium safety features, and superior comfort amenities are just a few of the reasons to buy a 2014 Honda Accord Coupe. Another good reason is the fact that its fun to drive. Be prepared to turn heads as you cruise along in this sporty model that is as exciting as it is practical. This coupe has 104,538 kms. It's san marino red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road Navigation Heated Seats Radar Cruise Push Button Start 114,723 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC No Accident AMG Brown Interior Digital Dash Carplay 55,173 KM $36,600 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4MATIC AMG Night Red Leather 360CAM Ambient Light 60,057 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2014 Honda Accord