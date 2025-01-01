Menu
Redesigned for the 2013 model year, the 2014 Honda Accord Coupe comes into the new model year with its strong reputation for reliability wholly intact, says Autobytel.com. This 2014 Honda Accord Coupe is fresh on our lot in Kitchener. <br><br> -PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.<br><br>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<br> <br>Efficient performance, premium safety features, and superior comfort amenities are just a few of the reasons to buy a 2014 Honda Accord Coupe. Another good reason is the fact that its fun to drive. Be prepared to turn heads as you cruise along in this sporty model that is as exciting as it is practical. This coupe has 104,538 kms. Its san marino red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

2014 Honda Accord

104,538 KM

Details Description Features

2014 Honda Accord

Coupe EX No Accident Bluetooth Heated Seats Sunroof Push Button Start

12421059

2014 Honda Accord

Coupe EX No Accident Bluetooth Heated Seats Sunroof Push Button Start

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

Used
104,538KM
VIN 1HGCT1B70EA801082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 16444A
  • Mileage 104,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Redesigned for the 2013 model year, the 2014 Honda Accord Coupe comes into the new model year with its strong reputation for reliability wholly intact, says Autobytel.com. This 2014 Honda Accord Coupe is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Efficient performance, premium safety features, and superior comfort amenities are just a few of the reasons to buy a 2014 Honda Accord Coupe. Another good reason is the fact that its fun to drive. Be prepared to turn heads as you cruise along in this sporty model that is as exciting as it is practical. This coupe has 104,538 kms. It's san marino red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start

Comfort

air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

