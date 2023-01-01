$12,495+ tax & licensing
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Accord
Touring Leather Sunroof Backup Camera Navigation
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
257,166KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 257,166 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Boasting handsome styling, spaciousness, admirable fit and finish, and a wealth of comfort and convenience features; along with a choice of two sophisticated and efficient engines, the Honda Accord scratches all of the right itches, Autobytel.com says of the 2014 model. This 2014 Honda Accord is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The 2014 Honda Accord is fun to drive and practical as a daily commuter. Exceptional fuel economy is found with all the engines while responsive handling provides for easy driving on long commutes. Ample backseat and cargo space enhance the functionality of this mid-size as a family vehicle. This sedan has 257,166 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Accord's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim brings some luxurious features to this Accord while remaining a good value. It comes with heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, HondaLink with audio touch screen, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 7 speaker premium audio, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, a power sunroof, a rear view camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Warning-Front
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Tires: P235/45R18 AS
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" x 8J Blade Silver Aluminum-Alloy -inc: diamond machined face
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment, lumbar support, driver seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Windows
Sunroof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Fm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
360w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
3.94 Axle Ratio
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC I-4
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
AM / FM / CD Player
