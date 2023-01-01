2014 Honda Accord

$12,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 7 , 1 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9823195

9823195 Stock #: 20018

20018 VIN: 1HGCR2F90EA809635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 20018

Mileage 257,166 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Forward Collision Warning Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Collision Warning-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille Front splash guards Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Tires: P235/45R18 AS Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 18" x 8J Blade Silver Aluminum-Alloy -inc: diamond machined face Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment, lumbar support, driver seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Fm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display 360w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Mechanical 3.94 Axle Ratio Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 65 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC I-4 Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control AM / FM / CD Player

