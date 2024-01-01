Menu
☆NEW YEAR SALE☆

$6999+HST/LICENSING CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY
+FREE OIL CHANGE!
+FREE RUSTPROOFING!

*SAFETY CERTIFIED*

*ENGINE WARRANTY*

*TRANSMISSION WARRANTY*

*NEW BRAKES*

*NEW TIRES*

*LEATHER SEATS*

*BLUETOOTH MUSIC & HANDSFREE CALLING*

*SUNROOF AND POWER FEATURES*

*TWO SETS OF KEYS*

*ONTARIO CAR*

*FINANCING AVAILABLE!*

CARFAX : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dDp82hvXb0hSwFN2XtA/RoMH4drjzuvH

2014 HONDA CIVIC COUPE BLUE

277000KM

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!

PRICE INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ENGINE+TRANSMISSION WARRANTY

NO HIDDEN FEES

NO WALK INS

CALL: 647 685 3345

JOHN TARABOULSI
1849 MATTAWA AVE
L4X 1K5 MISSISSAUGA, ON
KOMFORT MOTORS
WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

2014 Honda Civic

277,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic

EX-L

2014 Honda Civic

EX-L

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  11. 1704154833
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

277,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG3B95EH001863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 277,000 KM

Vehicle Description

☆NEW YEAR SALE☆
$6999+HST/LICENSING CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY+FREE OIL CHANGE!+FREE RUSTPROOFING!
*SAFETY CERTIFIED*
*ENGINE WARRANTY*
*TRANSMISSION WARRANTY*
*NEW BRAKES*
*NEW TIRES*
*LEATHER SEATS*
*BLUETOOTH MUSIC & HANDSFREE CALLING*
*SUNROOF AND POWER FEATURES*
*TWO SETS OF KEYS*
*ONTARIO CAR*
*FINANCING AVAILABLE!*
CARFAX : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dDp82hvXb0hSwFN2XtA/RoMH4drjzuvH
2014 HONDA CIVIC COUPE

BLUE
277000KM
BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!
PRICE INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ENGINE+TRANSMISSION WARRANTY
NO HIDDEN FEES
NO WALK INS
CALL:

647 685 3345
$6999+HST/LICENSING CERTIFIED WITH SAFETYJOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE
L4X 1K5
MISSISSAUGA, ON
KOMFORT MOTORSWWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

