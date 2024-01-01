$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
EX-L
2014 Honda Civic
EX-L
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
277,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG3B95EH001863
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 277,000 KM
☆NEW YEAR SALE☆
$6999+HST/LICENSING CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY+FREE OIL CHANGE!+FREE RUSTPROOFING!
*SAFETY CERTIFIED*
*ENGINE WARRANTY*
*TRANSMISSION WARRANTY*
*NEW BRAKES*
*NEW TIRES*
*LEATHER SEATS*
*BLUETOOTH MUSIC & HANDSFREE CALLING*
*SUNROOF AND POWER FEATURES*
*TWO SETS OF KEYS*
*ONTARIO CAR*
*FINANCING AVAILABLE!*
CARFAX : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=dDp82hvXb0hSwFN2XtA/RoMH4drjzuvH
2014 HONDA CIVIC COUPE
BLUE
277000KM
BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!
PRICE INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION AND ENGINE+TRANSMISSION WARRANTY
NO HIDDEN FEES
NO WALK INS
CALL:
647 685 3345
$6999+HST/LICENSING CERTIFIED WITH SAFETYJOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE
L4X 1K5
MISSISSAUGA, ON
KOMFORT MOTORSWWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
