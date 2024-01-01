Menu
2014 Honda Civic

145,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

VIN 2HGFG3A4XEH002593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Honda Civic