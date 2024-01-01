Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>For Sale: 2014 Honda Civic Touring - Mississauga Auto Group</strong></p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this <strong>2014 Honda Civic Touring</strong> at <strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong>! This vehicle is packed with features and ready for the road.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Year:</strong> 2014</li><li><strong>Model:</strong> Honda Civic Touring</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> Low for its age, well-maintained</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</li><li><strong>Engine:</strong> Fuel-efficient 1.8L i-VTEC</li><li><strong>Color:</strong> Sleek exterior with a comfortable leather interior</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Built-in GPS</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy during winter</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy natural light and fresh air</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Hands-free calling and media streaming</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Park with ease</li><li><strong>Alloy Wheels:</strong> Adds style and performance</li></ul><p>This Civic Touring combines Honda’s legendary reliability with premium features for a smooth and enjoyable drive. Whether you’re commuting or taking a road trip, this car is perfect for all your needs.</p><p><strong>Price:</strong> $14,999+hst & licensing fee<br /><strong>Location:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br /><strong>Call:</strong> 905-808-1198</p><p>Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal! Schedule a test drive today.</p><p> </p><p>carfax link : <a class=in-cell-link style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BB1Rt2uwZs5cfVwrJa16x3q1Vh4HtH/A target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BB1Rt2uwZs5cfVwrJa16x3q1Vh4HtH/A</a></p>

2014 Honda Civic

113,794 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1728148948
  2. 1728148934
  3. 1728148948
  4. 1728148933
  5. 1728148929
  6. 1728148933
  7. 1728148933
  8. 1728148934
  9. 1728148934
  10. 1728148933
  11. 1728148920
  12. 1728148934
  13. 1728148930
  14. 1728148934
  15. 1728148934
  16. 1728148934
  17. 1728148927
  18. 1728148931
  19. 1728148932
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,794KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F76EHO43489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 14HC89
  • Mileage 113,794 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2014 Honda Civic Touring - Mississauga Auto Group

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this 2014 Honda Civic Touring at Mississauga Auto Group! This vehicle is packed with features and ready for the road.

Key Features:

  • Year: 2014
  • Model: Honda Civic Touring
  • Mileage: Low for its age, well-maintained
  • Transmission: Automatic
  • Engine: Fuel-efficient 1.8L i-VTEC
  • Color: Sleek exterior with a comfortable leather interior
  • Navigation System: Built-in GPS
  • Heated Seats: Stay cozy during winter
  • Sunroof: Enjoy natural light and fresh air
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Hands-free calling and media streaming
  • Backup Camera: Park with ease
  • Alloy Wheels: Adds style and performance

This Civic Touring combines Honda’s legendary reliability with premium features for a smooth and enjoyable drive. Whether you’re commuting or taking a road trip, this car is perfect for all your needs.

Price: $14,999+hst & licensing fee
Location: Mississauga Auto Group
Call: 905-808-1198

Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal! Schedule a test drive today.

 

carfax link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BB1Rt2uwZs5cfVwrJa16x3q1Vh4HtH/A

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group

Used 2014 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Honda Civic Touring 113,794 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 5 Series 528I X DRIVE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 BMW 5 Series 528I X DRIVE 256,806 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 SPORTS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 RAM 1500 SPORTS 145,739 KM $38,999 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group

(905) 808 1198

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic