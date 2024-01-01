$14,999+ tax & licensing
Touring
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 14HC89
- Mileage 113,794 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2014 Honda Civic Touring - Mississauga Auto Group
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this 2014 Honda Civic Touring at Mississauga Auto Group! This vehicle is packed with features and ready for the road.
Key Features:
- Year: 2014
- Model: Honda Civic Touring
- Mileage: Low for its age, well-maintained
- Transmission: Automatic
- Engine: Fuel-efficient 1.8L i-VTEC
- Color: Sleek exterior with a comfortable leather interior
- Navigation System: Built-in GPS
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy during winter
- Sunroof: Enjoy natural light and fresh air
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Hands-free calling and media streaming
- Backup Camera: Park with ease
- Alloy Wheels: Adds style and performance
This Civic Touring combines Honda’s legendary reliability with premium features for a smooth and enjoyable drive. Whether you’re commuting or taking a road trip, this car is perfect for all your needs.
Price: $14,999+hst & licensing fee
Location: Mississauga Auto Group
Call: 905-808-1198
Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal! Schedule a test drive today.
carfax link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BB1Rt2uwZs5cfVwrJa16x3q1Vh4HtH/A
