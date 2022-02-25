$14,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-873-9656
2014 Honda Civic
EX*SUNROOF*BACKUP*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED*WARRANTY
Location
Capital Motors
202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1
416-873-9656
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8373144
- VIN: 2HGFB2F57EH005557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,889 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 HONDA CIVIC EX~PUSH START ~BACK UP CAMERA ~ SUNROOF~WARRANTY~CERTIFIED~NO ACCIDENTS
WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS
EQUIPPED WITH:
~PUSH START ~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,~ALLOY WHEELS~BLUETOOTH~CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C, ~ SUNROOF~HEATED SEATS
~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN*** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.
~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST
~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.
~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.
~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :
https://www.capitalmotors.online/
OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS
EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com
*** 6 MONTHS WARRANTY WITH $1000 PER CLAIM ON TRANSMISSION , ENGINE AND HEAD GASKIT.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.