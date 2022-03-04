$17,470.18+ tax & licensing
$17,470
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
116,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8495510
- Stock #: 31189LA
- VIN: 2HGFB2F73EH028061
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
