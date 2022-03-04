Menu
2014 Honda Civic

116,000 KM

Details Features

$17,470.18

+ tax & licensing
$17,470

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$17,470.18

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8495510
  • Stock #: 31189LA
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F73EH028061

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31189LA
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag

