2014 Honda CR-V

190,000 KM

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8641574
  • Stock #: 31288A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H70EH127474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

