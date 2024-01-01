$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Pilot
4WD 4dr Touring
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
Used
257,117KM
VIN 5FNYF4H90EB502074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 257,117 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
