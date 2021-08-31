Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

GL | AUTO | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7638220
  • Stock #: 2770
  • VIN: KMHCT5AEXEU144856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

******SERENA MOTORS LTD******* 

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2014 HYUNDAI ACCENT GL HATCHBACK AUTO

$7.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*
*KM: 113.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS* 

*ONE OWNER*

 

*LOADED* 1.6L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, , HEATED SEATS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, AUX/USB INPUT/CD/MP3 RADIO, BLUETOOTH, TINTED WINDOWS KEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE SARTER AND MORE…

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX + LICENSING FEES EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

GL
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

