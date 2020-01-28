Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SPORTB

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SPORTB

Location

401 Dixie Hyundai

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

1-888-668-5069

  1. 4539783
  2. 4539783
  3. 4539783
  4. 4539783
  5. 4539783
  6. 4539783
  7. 4539783
  8. 4539783
  9. 4539783
  10. 4539783
  11. 4539783
  12. 4539783
  13. 4539783
  14. 4539783
Contact Seller

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,009KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4539783
  • Stock #: 191217A
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB3EG173154
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD, FWD 4dr 2.4L, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Hyundai

2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 83,694 KM
$15,498 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson GL
 138,234 KM
$11,498 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150
 25,451 KM
$45,298 + tax & lic
401 Dixie Hyundai

401 Dixie Hyundai

Primary

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-668-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-668-5069

Send A Message