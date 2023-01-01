Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

105,382 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited NAV | INFINITY AUDIO | PANO ROOF | VENTED SEATS | AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited NAV | INFINITY AUDIO | PANO ROOF | VENTED SEATS | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 9765526
  2. 9765526
  3. 9765526
  4. 9765526
  5. 9765526
  6. 9765526
  7. 9765526
  8. 9765526
  9. 9765526
  10. 9765526
  11. 9765526
  12. 9765526
  13. 9765526
  14. 9765526
  15. 9765526
  16. 9765526
  17. 9765526
  18. 9765526
  19. 9765526
  20. 9765526
  21. 9765526
  22. 9765526
  23. 9765526
  24. 9765526
  25. 9765526
  26. 9765526
Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
105,382KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9765526
  • Stock #: MTA1048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of adventure with the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited- where bold design meets unstoppable performance.



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Hyundais All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, Infinity sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, push-button start, driver memory seat, power front seats, heated steering wheel with mounted controls,?? active eco mode, blind-spot monitor, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, CD player and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limitedwill bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].?????

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Chevrolet Spark...
 43,731 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape AWD...
 57,058 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape FWD...
 34,581 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory