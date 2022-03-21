$12,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Tucson
GL Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Keyless
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$12,998
- Listing ID: 8660137
- Stock #: 6557
- VIN: KM8JT3AF2EU887163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
