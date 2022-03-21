Menu
2014 Hyundai Tucson

99,757 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

GL Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Keyless

GL Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Keyless

Location

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

99,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8660137
  • Stock #: 6557
  • VIN: KM8JT3AF2EU887163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,757 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319* *0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU, GL, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys, All Power Options, Air conditioning Power
Lock Power Windows, and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE
AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment
plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and
surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a
UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history
report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6 months
interest accrues during this period, terms up to
84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for 12 months OAC
at $833/month. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are
subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing
only. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which
will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes,
undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection
(incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed
buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2013 2012 2015
2016 Honda CRV Hyundai Santa Fe HRV HR-V Toyota Rav4 Rav 4 Subaru Forester Crosstrek 2.5L Sportline Highline Jetta VW
Golf Honda Civic Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Honda Civic Honda Accord
Mazda3. Special
sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Rear Airbag
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

