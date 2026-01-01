$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS3EW138752
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 138752
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
