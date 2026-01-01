Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Jeep Cherokee

160,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle
13521329

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 13521329
  2. 13521329
  3. 13521329
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS3EW138752

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 138752
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 Signature 65,682 KM $34,488 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 38,591 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 12,795 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2014 Jeep Cherokee