2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

146,615 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Limited 33 SERVICE RECORDS $0 % DOWN FINANCE OAC

13327958

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Limited 33 SERVICE RECORDS $0 % DOWN FINANCE OAC

Location

Vault Motors

1650 Dundas St E, Unit 10-4, Mississauga, ON L4X 2Z3

905-281-3030

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,615KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,615 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 

Drive home in the car youve been waiting for with $0 Down On Approved Credit (OAC)! At our dealership, we make it easier than ever to get behind the wheel of a reliable, stylish vehicle without the big upfront cost. Whether youre upgrading, buying your first car, or treating yourself to something new, were here to help you get approved and rolling today. Dont waityour next ride is ready when you are!

BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!  


WE WORK WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS TO GET YOU APPROVED! DEPENDS ON YOUR CREDIT HISTORY. CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. 


Please check our website www.vaultmotors.ca  Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.


All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional fee from $895, depending on the make and model. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.  


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT -CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE   Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.  


#TeamVault #FamilyCars #SportsCars #Honda #Toyota #Hyundai #Nissan #BMW #Mercedes #Volkswagen #Porsche #Acura #Mississauga #Toronto #Showroom


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

 

We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association

.      VAULT MOTORS  DRIVE IN PERFECTION  

www.vaultmotors.ca


1650 Dundas Street East Mississauga ON L4X 2Z3 

 

Telephone 905-281-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 8:00PM

Sunday Appointment

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93 L Fuel Tank
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
580.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Media / Nav / Comm

graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
GPS Antenna Input

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
500 lbs)
948 kgs (6
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vault Motors

Vault Motors

1650 Dundas St E, Unit 10-4, Mississauga, ON L4X 2Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

