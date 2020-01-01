2014 Jeep Patriot

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Cloth Interior Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags

