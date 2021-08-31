Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

192,000 KM

$7,895

+ tax & licensing
$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7916796
  Stock #: 5333
  VIN: 1c4njrab2ed708399

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 4 CYL., 2.4 LT., 4 WHEEL DRIVE , ACCIDENT FREE , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , a/c., cd., keyless entry , heated seats , and more . Priced to sell .  " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , email : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

