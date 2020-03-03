Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Kia Sorento

SX AWD / Leather/ Navigation / Camera / Heated seats and steering / Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Sorento

SX AWD / Leather/ Navigation / Camera / Heated seats and steering / Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

  1. 4691709
  2. 4691709
  3. 4691709
  4. 4691709
  5. 4691709
  6. 4691709
  7. 4691709
  8. 4691709
  9. 4691709
  10. 4691709
  11. 4691709
  12. 4691709
  13. 4691709
  14. 4691709
  15. 4691709
  16. 4691709
  17. 4691709
  18. 4691709
  19. 4691709
  20. 4691709
  21. 4691709
  22. 4691709
  23. 4691709
  24. 4691709
  25. 4691709
  26. 4691709
  27. 4691709
  28. 4691709
  29. 4691709
Contact Seller

$16,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,230KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4691709
  • Stock #: 19607-1
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA70EG514930
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic [silver]
Interior Colour
Steel Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2014 Kia Sorento SX AWD Fully Loaded with Leather interior, Panoramic Sunroof, back-up Camera, Built in Navigation with Premium Sound system, heated front and rear seats, Air cooled front seat , Heated steering wheel and heated side mirrors, Intelligent AWD System and Intelligent Key with push start button and much much more.



Finance this vehicle up to 48 months with $0 down with our open loan O.A.C.



Clean CarFax Report with no accidents. 



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • High intensity discharge headlights
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Sun blinds
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Power 2-way driver lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Airport KIA

2016 Land Rover Evoq...
 64,341 KM
$28,985 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento EX ...
 9,859 KM
$33,495 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 24,864 KM
$35,795 + tax & lic
Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-677-XXXX

(click to show)

905-677-5678

Send A Message