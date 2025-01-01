Menu
2014 Kia Soul

211,000 KM

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Kia Soul

211,000 KM

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Soul

5dr Wagon Automatic SX Luxury

13068772

2014 Kia Soul

5dr Wagon Automatic SX Luxury

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,000KM
VIN KNDJP3A53E7726803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # KNDJP3A53E7726803
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH.BACKUPCAMERA,HEATED SEATS, POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Kia Soul