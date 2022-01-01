Menu
2014 Kia Sportage

158,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2014 Kia Sportage

2014 Kia Sportage

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED

2014 Kia Sportage

,ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER, REAR CAMERA,CERTIFIED

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8117590
  VIN: KNDPCCA61E7592937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 KIA SPORTAGE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER, BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS,

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper

Fog Lights

Power Seats

Heated seats

USB

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

