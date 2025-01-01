Menu
This Range Rover Evoque is an appealing choice for compact luxury crossover buyers looking for something more than an everyday grocery-getter. This 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is fresh on our lot in Mississauga. 

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This Range Rover Evoque marks a bold evolution of Range Rover design. With its dramatic rising beltline, a muscular shoulder running the length of the car, and a distinctive taper to the floating roofline, this Range Rover Evoque adopts a very dynamic profile with a powerful and athletic stance. Match the head-turning look with a luxurious interior and you have a modern SUV that lives up to its Range Rover name. This SUV has 222,403 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Rear Air, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

2014 Land Rover Evoque

222,403 KM

Details Description Features

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Land Rover Evoque

Leather MERIDIAN Ambient Light Navigation Panoramic Roof

12900347

2014 Land Rover Evoque

Leather MERIDIAN Ambient Light Navigation Panoramic Roof

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
222,403KM
VIN SALVR2BG0EH871273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17947A
  • Mileage 222,403 KM

Vehicle Description

This Range Rover Evoque is an appealing choice for compact luxury crossover buyers looking for something more than an everyday grocery-getter. This 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This Range Rover Evoque marks a bold evolution of Range Rover design. With its dramatic rising beltline, a muscular shoulder running the length of the car, and a distinctive taper to the floating roofline, this Range Rover Evoque adopts a very dynamic profile with a powerful and athletic stance. Match the head-turning look with a luxurious interior and you have a modern SUV that lives up to its Range Rover name. This SUV has 222,403 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Rear Air, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACK UP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor

Additional Features

BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-670-3738

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

2014 Land Rover Evoque