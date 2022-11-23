2014 Land Rover LR2

$9,500 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 1 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9411250

9411250 Stock #: 220729B (AS-IS)

220729B (AS-IS) VIN: SALFP2BG7EH391547

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 141,150 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Monotone Paint Application TRANSMISSION : AUTOMATIQUE 6 VITESSES Moteur : 4 cylindres de 2 L turbo Wheels: 18'' 10-Spoke Sparkle Silver Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.