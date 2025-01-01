Menu
<h2 data-start=121 data-end=217><strong data-start=124 data-end=217>2014 Maserati Quattroporte S – Italian Luxury Performance Sedan | Black on Black Elegance</strong></h2> <p data-start=219 data-end=522>Finished in <strong data-start=231 data-end=277>Black exterior over Black leather interior</strong>, this <strong data-start=284 data-end=316>2014 Maserati Quattroporte S</strong> embodies the spirit of Italian craftsmanship and performance. Combining exotic styling with a powerful Ferrari-built engine and luxury refinement, the Quattroporte delivers a true grand touring experience. <h3 data-start=524 data-end=557><strong data-start=528 data-end=557>Key Features & Highlights</strong></h3> <ul data-start=558 data-end=1209> <li data-start=558 data-end=619> <p data-start=560 data-end=619><strong data-start=560 data-end=596>3.0L Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine</strong> (404 hp / 406 lb-ft) </li> <li data-start=620 data-end=661> <p data-start=622 data-end=661><strong data-start=622 data-end=659>8-Speed ZF Automatic Transmission</strong> </li> <li data-start=662 data-end=692> <p data-start=664 data-end=692><strong data-start=664 data-end=690>Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)</strong> </li> <li data-start=693 data-end=738> <p data-start=695 data-end=738><strong data-start=695 data-end=736>Performance-Tuned Adaptive Suspension</strong> </li> <li data-start=739 data-end=773> <p data-start=741 data-end=773><strong data-start=741 data-end=771>Premium Leather Upholstery</strong> </li> <li data-start=774 data-end=813> <p data-start=776 data-end=813><strong data-start=776 data-end=811>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</strong> </li> <li data-start=814 data-end=870> <p data-start=816 data-end=870><strong data-start=816 data-end=868>Power Adjustable Multi-Contour Seats with Memory</strong> </li> <li data-start=871 data-end=919> <p data-start=873 data-end=919><strong data-start=873 data-end=917>Touchscreen Maserati Infotainment System</strong> </li> <li data-start=920 data-end=970> <p data-start=922 data-end=970><strong data-start=922 data-end=968>Navigation, Bluetooth, and Rearview Camera</strong> </li> <li data-start=971 data-end=999> <p data-start=973 data-end=999><strong data-start=973 data-end=997>Premium Sound System</strong> </li> <li data-start=1000 data-end=1033> <p data-start=1002 data-end=1033><strong data-start=1002 data-end=1031>Dual-Zone Climate Control</strong> </li> <li data-start=1034 data-end=1060> <p data-start=1036 data-end=1060><strong data-start=1036 data-end=1058>Sunroof / Moonroof</strong> </li> <li data-start=1061 data-end=1102> <p data-start=1063 data-end=1102><strong data-start=1063 data-end=1100>Bi-Xenon Headlights with LED DRLs</strong> </li> <li data-start=1103 data-end=1127> <p data-start=1105 data-end=1127><strong data-start=1105 data-end=1125>20” Alloy Wheels</strong> </li> <li data-start=1128 data-end=1169> <p data-start=1130 data-end=1169><strong data-start=1130 data-end=1167>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</strong> </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Vehicle Features

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

