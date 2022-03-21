$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2014 Mazda CX-5
GS | SUNROOF | BACK CAM | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8875388
- Stock #: 2910
- VIN: JM3KE2CY7E0306926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
*****SERENA MOTORS*****
2014 MAZDA CX-5 GS SKYACTIV AUTO
$14.995+ taxes & licensing
*KM: 164.000*
*CERTIFIED*
*LOADED* 2.0L FWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, POWER HEATED SEATS, AC, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE...
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WE ARE LOCATED AT 2575 HAINES ROAD, MISSISSAUGA, ON L4Y 1Y7
OFFICE: 905 273 9739
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.