2014 Mazda CX-5

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS | AWD | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAM | NO ACCIDENTS

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS | AWD | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAM | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9042529
  Stock #: 2952
  VIN: JM3KE4CY3E0428730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*****SERENA MOTORS*****

2014 MAZDA CX-5 GS SKYACTIV AWD AUTO

$17.995 + taxes & licensing

*KM: 104.000*

*CERTIFIED*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 2.5L AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, POWER HEATED SEATS, A/C, BACK UP CAMERA, , BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITORS,  KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE...

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK

 

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER  CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

 

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.  

 

NO HIDDEN FEES.

 

WE ARE LOCATED AT 2575 HAINES ROAD, MISSISSAUGA, ON L4Y 1Y7

OFFICE: 905 273 9739

 

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

