$17,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2014 Mazda CX-5
GS | AWD | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAM | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9042529
- Stock #: 2952
- VIN: JM3KE4CY3E0428730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*****SERENA MOTORS*****
2014 MAZDA CX-5 GS SKYACTIV AWD AUTO
$17.995 + taxes & licensing
*KM: 104.000*
*CERTIFIED*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED* 2.5L AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, POWER HEATED SEATS, A/C, BACK UP CAMERA, , BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE...
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WE ARE LOCATED AT 2575 HAINES ROAD, MISSISSAUGA, ON L4Y 1Y7
OFFICE: 905 273 9739
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.