2014 Mazda CX-5
GX
Location
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
139,102KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9232423
- Stock #: 31428A
- VIN: JM3KE2BE0E0343310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,102 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
