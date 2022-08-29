Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

139,102 KM

Details Features

$17,065

+ tax & licensing
$17,065

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

GX

GX

Location

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

$17,065

+ taxes & licensing

139,102KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9232423
  Stock #: 31428A
  VIN: JM3KE2BE0E0343310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 31428A
  • Mileage 139,102 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

