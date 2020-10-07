Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6138912
  • Stock #: 5250
  • VIN: jm1bm1l75e1109275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 4 CYL., 2.0 LT., ACCIDENT FREE , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , alloy rims , a/c., cd., bluetooth , keyless entry , tilt steering , push start button and more . excellent condition in and out . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED " taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , email : e-zeewheels@rogers.com....www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

2011 Dodge Journey R/T
 110,000 KM
$8,795 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 205,000 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 0 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic

Email E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

Call Dealer

905-271-XXXX

(click to show)

905-271-9127

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory