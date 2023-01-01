$11,995+ tax & licensing
905-273-9739
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GS | AUTO | BACK UP CAM | BLUETOOTH | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
- Listing ID: 9772945
- Stock #: 3039
- VIN: JM1BM1V7XE1137229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**** SERENA MOTORS *****
2014 MAZDA 3 GS SEDAN AUTO$11.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED*
*KM: 164.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED* 2.0L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, AUX/USB\MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE…
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
