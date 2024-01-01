Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>FOR SALE: 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 FWD- LOW KMS! – Luxury and Performance Combined!</strong></p><p><strong>Model</strong>: 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250<br /><strong>Drivetrain</strong>: Front-Wheel Drive<br /><strong>Location</strong>: Mississauga Auto Group</p><p>FINANCING, WARRANTY AVAILABLE. ALL CREDITS APPROVED!</p><p>This sleek and stylish Mercedes-Benz CLA250 delivers the perfect blend of elegance, performance, and comfort. With its powerful engine and front-wheel drive, this vehicle offers a smooth, controlled driving experience. It’s the ideal car for those who appreciate luxury with a sporty edge.</p><p><strong>Key Features</strong>:</p><ul><li>2.0L Turbocharged engine</li><li>Premium leather interior</li><li>Navigation system</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity</li><li>Sunroof</li><li>Low mileage</li><li>Meticulously maintained</li></ul><p>Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a luxury vehicle at a great price!</p><p>📞 <strong>Call us today at</strong>: 905-808-1198<br />📍 <strong>Visit</strong>: Mississauga Auto Group</p><p>Your dream car is waiting!</p>

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

82,641 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Location

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1726261790
  2. 1726261790
  3. 1726261790
  4. 1726261790
  5. 1726261790
  6. 1726261711
  7. 1726261709
  8. 1726261790
  9. 1726261711
  10. 1726261708
  11. 1726261707
  12. 1726261700
  13. 1726261790
  14. 1726261790
  15. 1726261790
  16. 1726261790
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,641KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDSJ4EB8EN061989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14MBC89
  • Mileage 82,641 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE: 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 FWD- LOW KMS! – Luxury and Performance Combined!

Model: 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Location: Mississauga Auto Group

FINANCING, WARRANTY AVAILABLE. ALL CREDITS APPROVED!

This sleek and stylish Mercedes-Benz CLA250 delivers the perfect blend of elegance, performance, and comfort. With its powerful engine and front-wheel drive, this vehicle offers a smooth, controlled driving experience. It’s the ideal car for those who appreciate luxury with a sporty edge.

Key Features:

  • 2.0L Turbocharged engine
  • Premium leather interior
  • Navigation system
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Sunroof
  • Low mileage
  • Meticulously maintained

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a luxury vehicle at a great price!

📞 Call us today at: 905-808-1198
📍 Visit: Mississauga Auto Group

Your dream car is waiting!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group

Used 2009 Toyota Venza XLE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Toyota Venza XLE 148,086 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL AUTO 130,200 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 71,304 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group

(905) 808 1198

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class