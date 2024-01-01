$16,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14MBC89
- Mileage 82,641 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 FWD- LOW KMS! – Luxury and Performance Combined!
Model: 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA250
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Location: Mississauga Auto Group
FINANCING, WARRANTY AVAILABLE. ALL CREDITS APPROVED!
This sleek and stylish Mercedes-Benz CLA250 delivers the perfect blend of elegance, performance, and comfort. With its powerful engine and front-wheel drive, this vehicle offers a smooth, controlled driving experience. It’s the ideal car for those who appreciate luxury with a sporty edge.
Key Features:
- 2.0L Turbocharged engine
- Premium leather interior
- Navigation system
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Sunroof
- Low mileage
- Meticulously maintained
Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a luxury vehicle at a great price!
📞 Call us today at: 905-808-1198
📍 Visit: Mississauga Auto Group
Your dream car is waiting!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group
Email Mississauga Auto Group
Mississauga Auto Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 808 1198