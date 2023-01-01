$43,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL 550 AMG Backup Camera Moonroof Harman Kardon
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
165,425KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9758113
- Stock #: 11587A2
- VIN: WDDJK7DA8EF022431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 165,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
The SL is the S-Class of sporty cars, providing a unique mix of attributes that distinguish it from the elegant Jaguar XKR, the Porsche 911 range, and the brutal but undeniably fast SRT Viper. - The Car Connection. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL was created with a dual purpose, to be the ultimate sports tourer while also having a large dose of elegance and nobility. With a lush, overly luxurious, snug interior, fitting two perfectly in the ultimate comfort, this SL is the perfect luxury tourer ready to eat up the distance at a moments notice, leaving you well rested and without a touch of fatigue.This coupe has 165,425 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our SL-Class's trim level is 550. With a more powerful engine, this SL 550 performs beautifully both on city roads and highways. Its powerful V8 engine and 7G-Tronic transmission really put the power down to the road when needed. This SL550 also comes with aluminum wheels, a premium sound system with SiriusXM and navigation, leather upholstered interior, power adjustable seats with heating, remote key-less entry, automatic dual zone air conditioning, automated parking sensors, forward collision prevention and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Run-flat Tires
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Tire Rating
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Metal-Look Door Handles
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Convertible Retractable Hard Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Automatic Roll-Over Protection and Power Wind Blocker
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Residual Heat Recirculation
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel, Head Restraints and HVAC
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Analog Appearance
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Parktronic w/Active Parking Assist Automated Parking Sensors
PRESAFE
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor
Windows
Sunroof
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
2.65 Axle Ratio
Rear-wheel drive
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
75 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Engine: 4.6L DOHC V8
Transmission: 7G-TRONIC Automatic -inc: 7G-TRONIC PLUS w/steering wheel shift paddles
Tires: 255/35R19 Fr & 285/30R19 Rr Performance
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
