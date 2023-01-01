2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

$43,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 4 2 5 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 165,425 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate Run-flat Tires Cornering Lights Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lamps Light tinted glass LED brakelights Tire Rating Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Metal-Look Door Handles Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Power Convertible Retractable Hard Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Automatic Roll-Over Protection and Power Wind Blocker Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Passenger Seat Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins HVAC -inc: Residual Heat Recirculation Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel, Head Restraints and HVAC Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints Analog Appearance Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Parktronic w/Active Parking Assist Automated Parking Sensors PRESAFE Driver Monitoring-Alert Collision Warning-Front BabySmart Child Seat Sensor Windows Sunroof Comfort air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 2.65 Axle Ratio Rear-wheel drive Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 75 L Fuel Tank 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE Premium audio system 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Vented/Cooled Seats Forward Crash Sensor Engine: 4.6L DOHC V8 Transmission: 7G-TRONIC Automatic -inc: 7G-TRONIC PLUS w/steering wheel shift paddles Tires: 255/35R19 Fr & 285/30R19 Rr Performance Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

