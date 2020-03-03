Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4707357
  • Stock #: 5176
  • VIN: ml32a4hj2eh011295
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

