Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Altima

121,224 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 9000 Sales

905-279-9990

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5

Location

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,224KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9239266
  • Stock #: 1095
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP8EN238266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,224 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto 9000 Sales

2014 Nissan Altima 2.5
 121,224 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic
86,719 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SE
 43,980 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto 9000 Sales

Auto 9000 Sales

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

Call Dealer

905-279-XXXX

(click to show)

905-279-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory