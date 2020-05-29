2014 Nissan Frontier

Menu
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

SV Crew Cab ( Outstanding Condition )

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,294KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5120186
  • Stock #: 11967
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV1EN728770
Exterior Colour
Liquid Platinum Metallic
Interior Colour
Ash
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Looking for nice & nice imported pick up truck ? This could be the one you are looking for, It's Exceptionally clean local Ontario truck since day one, ( car fax history report verified )  Priced to sell certified, Price plus HST plus license fee, We are located at 1820 Shawson Drive Unit # 6 in Mississauga, One block north of 401 of Dixie Road, Two blocks east of Dixie on Shawson Drive, Our dealerships carry extended warranties up to three years for extra, We carry large inventory of pick up trucks & Suv's Please look at our mini superstore showroom  inventory please go :MJCANADA.CARPAGES.CA

Due to government of Ontario Covit-19 protocols we only see customer by appointments (One customer at the time ) , to  book your appointment please call    

                                                                          416-829 7525   

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

