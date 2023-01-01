Menu
2014 Nissan Juke

154,768 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

SV DILAWRI CERTIFIED|1 OWNER|CLEAN CARFAX

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

154,768KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9444390
  • Stock #: 31510A
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV6ET480402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,768 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 DOWN O.A.C, AWD, 17-inch alloy wheels, sunroof, keyless entry, privacy glass, brake assist, bluetooth connectivity, trip computer, outside temperature display, cruise control, driver's auto up/down window, tilt leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, variable intermittent wipers, intermittent rear wiper, cargo cover, dual vanity mirrors, six-way manual driver's seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seat, floor mats, CD/MP3 stereo, auxiliary input, iPod interface, anti-theft alarm and much much more... Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ. _________________________________________________________________________________________ Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as... 105 point safety and quality inspection. Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians. 3 days or 300km exchange policy ** Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km** Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms _________________________________________________________________________________________ 401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga,Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa, , and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees. _________________________________________________________________________________________ Dilawri Group of companies is Canadas largest automotive group representing 30 automotive brands in the automotive industry; throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia; since 1985. As a part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we believe that every guest is unique and individual. We ensure your needs are always met, above and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

