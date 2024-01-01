$10,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD /SUNROOF/ACCIDENT FREE /7 SEATER/WELL MAINT
2014 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD /SUNROOF/ACCIDENT FREE /7 SEATER/WELL MAINT
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777
Certified
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11673388
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED 2014 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD 2.5L AUTOMATIC WELL MAINTAINED AT NISSAN DEALERSHIP /2 OWNERS ONLY COMES WITH
ACCIDENT-FREE
7 SEATERS
PANORAMIC Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Power Windows/Power Locks
Navigation
Has Books
AUTOMATIC TAILGATE
BLINDSPOT ASSISTANT
NEW TIRES
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE
WARRANTY: ADD $1000.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGINE / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 250/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED KM
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Motors
Email Victory Motors
Victory Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-452-7777