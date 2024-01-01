Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

158,000 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD /SUNROOF/ACCIDENT FREE /7 SEATER/WELL MAINT

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD /SUNROOF/ACCIDENT FREE /7 SEATER/WELL MAINT

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MM1EC770052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11673388
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED 2014 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD 2.5L AUTOMATIC WELL MAINTAINED AT NISSAN DEALERSHIP /2 OWNERS ONLY COMES WITH

ACCIDENT-FREE

7 SEATERS

PANORAMIC Sunroof

Alloy Wheels

Keyless Entry

Heated Seats

Power Windows/Power Locks

Navigation

Has Books

AUTOMATIC TAILGATE

BLINDSPOT ASSISTANT

NEW TIRES

 VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!

THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY  

FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE

 WARRANTY: ADD $1000.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGINE / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 250/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED KM

 

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

2014 Nissan Rogue