Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Nissan Rogue

185,321 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Rogue

S FWD CVT

Watch This Vehicle
11986503

2014 Nissan Rogue

S FWD CVT

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,321KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT6EC760303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T33044A
  • Mileage 185,321 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 BMW X3 xDrive28i 204,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD 238,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD CVT 41,250 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue