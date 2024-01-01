$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
S FWD CVT
2014 Nissan Rogue
S FWD CVT
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,321KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT6EC760303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T33044A
- Mileage 185,321 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
2014 Nissan Rogue