2014 Nissan Sentra

76,000 KM

Details Description

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn Man S

2014 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn Man S

Location

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6306195
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EL669095

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

clean car fax, all HWY KM, low KM, 6 spd manual,certift,2 years warranty, 2014 Black Nissan Sentra, only 76,000 km (all hwy), Used as commuter car, now working from home, red with black leather interior, accident free, bluetooth, back up camera, regular maintenance, snow tires (on), summer tires, huge trunk, pet free. Great drive & lovingly maintained!

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-8404

