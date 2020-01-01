2014 Nissan Sentra

+ taxes & licensing
7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1
416-823-8404
clean car fax, all HWY KM, low KM, 6 spd manual,certift,2 years warranty, 2014 Black Nissan Sentra, only 76,000 km (all hwy), Used as commuter car, now working from home, red with black leather interior, accident free, bluetooth, back up camera, regular maintenance, snow tires (on), summer tires, huge trunk, pet free. Great drive & lovingly maintained!
