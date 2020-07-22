Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

82,500 KM

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2014 Nissan Versa

2014 Nissan Versa

SV Bluetooth/Cruise/Keyless&GPS*

2014 Nissan Versa

SV Bluetooth/Cruise/Keyless&GPS*

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

82,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5544072
  • Stock #: 5987
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP1EL361465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5987
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*0% FINANCING AVAILABLE* Call *888-856-3052* TEXT 289-203-9541 Live Chat: https://goo.gl/H3RoaU SV, Automatic, Steering Controls, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, A/C and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK
IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing as low as
@5.99% OAC price/payment  plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is
serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided  with all of our vehicles. No
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, financing
from 5.99%, terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly
$10,000 for 12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as
the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available
on advertised pricing only.We also offer our optional amazing
certification package which will provide three times of its value. It
covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration,
detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior
high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine
compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and
more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS
VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION
AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2014 2016 2017
2013 Sentra S SL S Tech, Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Volkswagen
Jetta, Kia Forte model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes.
Please contact dealer for more details

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
