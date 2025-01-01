$3,885+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note
LOW KM, ONLY 105,000KM, AS IS AS TRADED
2014 Nissan Versa Note
LOW KM, ONLY 105,000KM, AS IS AS TRADED
Location
Ontario Greenlight Motors
1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
905-278-1300
Sold As Is
$3,885
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA, ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!
GREAT LITTLE WINTER BEATER, GAS SAVER, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, GOOD CLUTCH, SOLD AS IS AS TRADED, IT'S GOT DENTS AND SCRATCHES ALL OVER, NO WARNING LIGHTS ON
Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"
"""""""""
-------------------------------------------------
OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6
@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue
Thank you!!!
905 278 1300
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com
UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED
Sold As IsThis vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ontario Greenlight Motors
Ontario Greenlight Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-278-1300