Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA, ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

GREAT LITTLE WINTER BEATER, GAS SAVER, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, GOOD CLUTCH, SOLD AS IS AS TRADED, ITS GOT DENTS AND SCRATCHES ALL OVER, NO WARNING LIGHTS ON

Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

 

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2014 Nissan Versa Note

105,000 KM

$3,885

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note

LOW KM, ONLY 105,000KM, AS IS AS TRADED

2014 Nissan Versa Note

LOW KM, ONLY 105,000KM, AS IS AS TRADED

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,885

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,000KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA, ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

GREAT LITTLE WINTER BEATER, GAS SAVER, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, GOOD CLUTCH, SOLD AS IS AS TRADED, IT'S GOT DENTS AND SCRATCHES ALL OVER, NO WARNING LIGHTS ON

Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
$3,885

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2014 Nissan Versa Note