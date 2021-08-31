Menu
2014 Nissan Versa Note

196,000 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SL | MANUAL | B.CAM | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SL | MANUAL | B.CAM | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7755105
  • Stock #: 2797
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP3EL358578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*******SERENA MOTORS LTD******* 

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2014 NISSAN VERSA NOTE SL 5 SPEED MANUAL
$5.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM 196.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 1.6L FWD, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOW WHEELS POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AUX/USB MP3 RADIO, BACK UP CAMERA, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS*  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

SL
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

