Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 RAM 1500

187,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Big Horn

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 11478140
  2. 11478140
  3. 11478140
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT8ES340169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

Used 2022 Dodge Durango SXT | Blacktop | AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Dodge Durango SXT | Blacktop | AWD 26,999 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y Performance AWD 38,370 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude | Heated Seats | LOW KM | 4X4 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude | Heated Seats | LOW KM | 4X4 22,619 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500