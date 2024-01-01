$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Big Horn
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Big Horn
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,000KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT8ES340169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
2014 RAM 1500