Vehicle Description
2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew Cab for Sale
Available at M&L Autos
Location: 1400 Aimco Blvd Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Contact: 905-439-7689
- Model: 2014 Ram 1500 Sport
- Configuration: Crew Cab
- Drivetrain: 4x4 for superior traction and off-road capability
- Engine: 5.7L HEMI V8, delivering exceptional power and towing performance
- Mileage: 159,000 KMS
- Condition: Immaculate interior and exterior, no accidents, well-maintained
Features Include:
- Technology: Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, Navigation, and premium audio system
- Comfort: Leather-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control
- Convenience: Remote start, keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, backup camera
- Exterior: Sporty design with body-colored bumpers, projector headlights, and 20" alloy wheels
- Utility: Bed liner, tow package, and ample cargo space
This truck is the perfect combination of power, style, and functionality. Ideal for work, play, or daily driving.
Price: $17,999.00 Certified + HST & Licensing
Contact us today at 905-439-7689 or visit M&L Autos at our Mississauga location to see it in person and take it for a test drive.
M&L Autos
