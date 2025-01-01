Menu
<p><strong>2014 Ram 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew Cab for Sale</strong><br />Available at <strong>M&L Autos</strong></p><p><strong>Location:</strong> 1400 Aimco Blvd Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2<br /><strong>Contact:</strong> 905-439-7689</p><ul><li><strong>Model:</strong> 2014 Ram 1500 Sport</li><li><strong>Configuration:</strong> Crew Cab</li><li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> 4x4 for superior traction and off-road capability</li><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 5.7L HEMI V8, delivering exceptional power and towing performance</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 159,000 KMS</li><li><strong>Condition:</strong> Immaculate interior and exterior, no accidents, well-maintained</li></ul><p><strong>Features Include:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Technology:</strong> Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, Navigation, and premium audio system</li><li><strong>Comfort:</strong> Leather-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control</li><li><strong>Convenience:</strong> Remote start, keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, backup camera</li><li><strong>Exterior:</strong> Sporty design with body-colored bumpers, projector headlights, and 20 alloy wheels</li><li><strong>Utility:</strong> Bed liner, tow package, and ample cargo space</li></ul><p>This truck is the perfect combination of power, style, and functionality. Ideal for work, play, or daily driving.</p><p><strong>Price:</strong> $17,999.00 Certified + HST & Licensing</p><p>Contact us today at <strong>905-439-7689</strong> or visit <strong>M&L Autos</strong> at our Mississauga location to see it in person and take it for a test drive.</p>

2014 RAM 1500

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT0ES165222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2014 RAM 1500