COMING IN ARP 5TH 2025 ( MORE PICTURES UPON ARRIVAL ) 

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A REGULAR CAB SHORT BOX 2 DOOR RAM WITH HEMI LOW KMS IN BLACK WITH NO ACCIDENTS HISTORY ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT  ( VERIFIED ), TRADE SHOULD BE LANDE BY APR 12, INTERESTED BUYERS PLEASE CALL THE STORE AFTER ARP 12 2025.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTR

2014 RAM 1500

128,000 KM

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

ST 2 DOOR SHORT BOX WITH 5.7 HEMI

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING IN ARP 5TH 2025 ( MORE PICTURES UPON ARRIVAL ) 

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A REGULAR CAB SHORT BOX 2 DOOR RAM WITH HEMI LOW KMS IN BLACK WITH NO ACCIDENTS HISTORY ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT  ( VERIFIED ), TRADE SHOULD BE LANDE BY APR 12, INTERESTED BUYERS PLEASE CALL THE STORE AFTER ARP 12 2025.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTR

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Split Bench Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

